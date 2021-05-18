After a hard year, business rewards employees with Disney vacation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tudor’s Biscuit World celebrated their five year anniversary by taking their employees on a trip to Disney World.

The business left a sign on their door informing customers that they would be gone Friday, May 14 through Monday, May 17 to celebrate their anniversary.

The owners took 46 people on the trip to Disney, including the employees and their families. Tudor’s Biscuit World covered the travel expenses, the 3 night stay at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort, and a 3 day park pass, which included a character breakfast.



Owners of Tudor’s Biscuit World Nick and Cara Schirtzinger said they wanted to celebrate overcoming challenges like Hurricane Michael and the global pandemic.

“We laugh together, we cry together, we’ve fought together, we’ve suffered together, so I mean we really are like a family here,” said Nick Schirtzinger. “And so we really feel like we should treat our employees like a family.”

“We wanted to celebrate and we thought they were just as deserving,” said Cara Schirtzinger.

Two of their employees have been working with them since they opened in 2016 and they have had the same 15 employees with them since Hurricane Michael in 2018.