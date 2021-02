PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you are looking to get some handcrafted goods next weekend and support local businesses, then look no further then the Panama City Afro Market.

The event is put on by Minority PC and aims to elevate local Black businesses.

It will take place next Saturday, Feb. 27, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the corner of 14th St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.