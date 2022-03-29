PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new apartment community is bringing 120 affordable living spaces to Panama City.

Many local leaders, including Panama City’s mayor, broke ground Tuesday morning for the rebuild of the former Messalina Memorial Homes.

“Those people that were displaced, my God, how many places have they been since the storm? They can finally come home, come to something new that they deserve,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “And it’s really going to be a showpiece for this area.”

It’s been difficult to find moderate and low-income housing in the area.

Officials said The Park at Massalina will be the cornerstone of the local rebuilding process.

Apartments are going to be modern and garden-style.

Amenities include a clubhouse, playground, and dog park.

“It’s been a long road,” Royal American Development’s Vice President Jim Boyd said. “I mean a lot of work is involved, you got a lot of players involved, and getting everybody to the finish line is a lot of work and it takes a lot of coordination and we’re just excited.”

This project is expected to be done in 14-16 months but it could take longer because of supply chain issues.