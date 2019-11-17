Aerial Dance Panama City performs “Whirlwind” to reflect on Hurricane Michael

News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Through dance and aerial performance, a Panama City group told the story of Hurricane Michael Saturday night.

The show, entitled “Whirlwind” opened with newscasters talking about the storm before it made landfall and ended with a section called Uplift.

Misty Randall directed and performed in the opening act. She’d created for other showcases, but her life experience of going through the storm made this one unique.

“We got to hear it, we got to feel it, we got to be scared and sad and everything,” Raymond said. “I keep telling everybody that if I got to pick one routine with one song, one segment that I got to perform over and over again, this would be the one.”

Performer Roxanne Rich has been doing aerial for six years and says this show was extra meaningful.

“Aerial’s been a big passion of mine, so to be able to perform this for people and you know it’s not even the performers that have experienced this, it’s the people watching as well,” Rich said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Holy Nativity Episcopal School celebrates its 60th birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holy Nativity Episcopal School celebrates its 60th birthday"

Healthy Gulf looks to spread its wings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Gulf looks to spread its wings"

Randall Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Randall Smith"

Aerial Dance Panama City hosts Whirlwind showcase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aerial Dance Panama City hosts Whirlwind showcase"

Princesses celebrated in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princesses celebrated in Bay County"

Kids facing cancer treated to 'Train to Christmas Town'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids facing cancer treated to 'Train to Christmas Town'"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.