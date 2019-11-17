Aerial Dance Panama City performs “Whirlwind” to reflect on Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Through dance and aerial performance, a Panama City group told the story of Hurricane Michael Saturday night.

The show, entitled “Whirlwind” opened with newscasters talking about the storm before it made landfall and ended with a section called Uplift.

Misty Randall directed and performed in the opening act. She’d created for other showcases, but her life experience of going through the storm made this one unique.

“We got to hear it, we got to feel it, we got to be scared and sad and everything,” Raymond said. “I keep telling everybody that if I got to pick one routine with one song, one segment that I got to perform over and over again, this would be the one.”

Performer Roxanne Rich has been doing aerial for six years and says this show was extra meaningful.

“Aerial’s been a big passion of mine, so to be able to perform this for people and you know it’s not even the performers that have experienced this, it’s the people watching as well,” Rich said.