Administrative Judge releases his recommendation for Sybil Rivers case

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — After multiple hearings to decide her fate with the Jackson County school district, a Tallahassee judge has upheld the school board’s recommendation to terminate Sybil Rivers, the former Assistant Principal of Marianna High School.

Rivers’ job was in jeopardy after abuse allegations came from a student at the high school.

The student accused Rivers of grabbing her ponytail and pulling her into her office.

At the final hearing back in December, a Tallahassee administrative judge heard from both the student and Rivers.

The judge said Rivers’ actions in this case clearly violate multiple district policies and provide “just cause” for her termination. He also said her discipline methods in this case were “wholly inappropriate.”

