Additional Waste Amnesty Days for Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – County officials held an amnesty weekend earlier this month, but they said people need more opportunities to clean up their properties after the recent flooding.

Amnesty days allow people to get rid of a lot of items that they aren’t allowed to throw in their trash can for regular disposal.

Things like appliances, construction debris, furniture, carpet, pesticides, paints, antifreeze and other hazardous chemicals, small engine lawn equipment, even old tires.

“There are some rules about how certain things like white goods or tires can be disposed of at the landfill so we ask that folks stage them on the load so that they can be separated but you are invited to bring just about anything out there that week,” said Bay County Public Information Officer Valerie Sale.

This amnesty event will run for a full week, from November 8 through November 13 at the Steelfield Landfill.

All tipping fees will be waived, but you must show something like a driver’s license, power bill, or voter registration card to prove you live in Bay County.

