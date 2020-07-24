Additional COVID-19 testing to be added in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Officials are continuing to work with the Florida Department of Health to expand testing capabilities within the county.

There are three contracts in the works to allow for more testing sites, but the biggest difference will be those wanting to be tested, do not have to exhibit symptoms first.

Bay County Public Information Officer, Valerie Sale said the county hopes to get the first of those three testing sites operational by Wednesday, and for the other two by August.

“It will be capable of testing 500 people per day,” Sale said. “And then by the beginning of August, we anticipate having all three of those sites fully operable.”

In addition to that, Sale said they are working to assist some doctors in the county with expanding their operations when it comes to testing as well.

Sale said Bay County officials have seen a demand for testing and wanted to assist the Department of Health and the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

With these three testing sites, officials are hoping to be able to test more than 1,500 people per day.