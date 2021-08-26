Additional beach accesses added in South Walton to combat Customary Use

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — With customary use battles ongoing, county officials say they are doing their best to allow the public more beach access.

“With customary use issues, the general change in the attitude of sharing our beaches, it’s very important that the county purchases more gulf-front property,” said Tourist development Director of Beach Operations Brian Kellenberger.

Across from Amalfi Coast Resort in Miramar Beach, soon-to-be beach access 53, will allow 100 parking spots, unloading zones, restrooms, and of course 350 feet of beach.

“The good thing about the beach in Miramar Beach is that the beach area has been renourished previously, so it has what’s called an erosion control line,” said Kellenberger.

Construction is set to start in early September, with the access open in time for the 2022 beach season. This will give South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director David Vaughan time to hire additional lifeguards.

“The problem is staffing right now,” said Vaughan. “So, it’s finding people with a specialized skill set that want to make either a seasonal job out of it or now that we are trying to move and push towards making this a career-oriented job, we are hoping that the push towards expanding the program more towards full time year-round will help us meet those staffing needs.”

This is not the only beach access in the works. Kellenberger expects to add two more along 30A. They are currently under design and permit.