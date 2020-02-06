Actor Kirk Douglas dies at age 103

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Actor Kirk Douglas, center, gets a kiss from his son Michael Douglas, left, and Michael’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones during his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, Dec. 9. 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actor Kirk Douglas, father of Michael Douglas, has died, according to TMZ.

The decorated actor with a career spanning more than 6 decades passed away on Wednesday.

Kirk’s health had been in decline, in 1996 he suffered a stroke but recovered most of his faculties.

Kirk’s appeared in a few minor Broadway productions in the ’40s but then put his career on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941. After several years of service, Kirk returned to theater, but his best work came on the big screen.

The famed actor and producer earned critical acclaim for his role in the 1960 classic, “Spartacus.”

Kirk was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in 1959 for his role as boxer Midge Kelly in “Champion.” He also earned 2 Oscar nominations as a producer for “The Bad and the Beautiful” in 1953 and “Lust for Life” in 1957.

He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 by President Jimmy Carter. France also honored Kirk with the prestigious Chevalier of the Legion of Honour. The Academy Awards also honored him with an honorary Oscar in 1995.

Kirk’s survived by Anne, children Michael, Joel and Peter and seven grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PCB Employee Surveys

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCB Employee Surveys"

Wilson hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilson hearing"

Bay district high schools recruiting ap students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay district high schools recruiting ap students"

Beach Website Upgrades

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Website Upgrades"

Marianna City Commission tables fire station decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marianna City Commission tables fire station decision"

Thomas Drive resurfacing project underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Drive resurfacing project underway"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.