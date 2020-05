Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was put on a lock down status Thursday morning, after the base confirmed there was an active shooter in the vicinity of the base’s North Gate.

According to the NAS Corpus Christi Facebook, Naval Security Forces responded to the active shooter around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

The post says the shooter was neutralized.

All gates on base remain closed and NCIS and local law enforcement are on scene.

This is a developing situation and we will update it here.