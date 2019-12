Dec. 16, 2019 Traffic Crash at Richard Jackson Boulevard and Back Beach Road. Ohoto via Bay County Traffic Camera System

A Monday afternoon wreck snarled traffic at the intersection of Back Beach Road and Richard Jackson Boulevard.

“The Northbound left turn and Southbound inside Lanes are blocked. Emergency responders are on scene,” according to Bay County’s Traffic Management Center Twitter page.

The wreck happened at about 3 p.m. Information about injuries or other details has not yet been released.