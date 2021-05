BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A driver was ejected from a vehicle after a crash on Highway 231 Saturday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two sedans traveling southbound on Highway 231 collided, causing one of the vehicles to travel through the grass median and overturn.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was ejected. It was reported that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers reportedly have serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.