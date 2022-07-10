PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Many across the country are still reeling from the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Another march took place in Bay County Sunday, this time in downtown Panama City.

The Panama City Repro Rally started in McKenzie Park, then protestors marched the length of Harrison Avenue before reconvening at the park.

Rya Brean helped put together the event after being inspired to take action.

“What really started it for me was I remember quite a few people telling me ‘If you don’t like it, leave’ but this is my town and this is my community,” Brean said. This is where my niece is, my mom, and all of my friends live and I want them to have the rights that I think they deserve to have so we are all here to congregate and unify and just kind of make sure that our opinions are known.”

Last month, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which federally protected the right to abortion.

Now the decision is being left to the states.

Currently, Florida law prohibits abortions after 15 weeks.

There are exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life, or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

However, it does not include exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape or incest.

“It is scary to be someone with a uterus right now because that’s just the beginning,” protestor Taylor Pecori said. “It feels like a lot of other things are being jeopardized rights-wise and that’s not something that should be a reality.”

“With everything that has happened, I think that we really have to make our voices heard because if we don’t then we are just slowly as women, as queer people, as minority communities, we are just going to slowly watch our rights be stripped away,” protestor Sarah Mathis said.

Brean said they are organizing a larger event to take place later this month.