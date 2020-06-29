Abilene 8-year-old boy calls 911, saves sister’s life

ABILENE, Tx. (KTAB/KRBC) – At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the blood pressure of 5-year-old Kennedy Ashburn dropped to critical levels, and she suffered a diabetic seizure.

“We woke up to her jerking and I looked over at her and she was jerking uncontrollably. She was kicking and screaming and she didn’t know where she was, what was going on, and I grabbed her and I kept telling her, ‘Hey it’s mom,'” said Kennedy’s mom, Candace Ashburn.

In the heat of the moment, her 8-year-old brother, Kingston Ashburn, was the one who called 911.

“I was scared. That was her time doing it, it’s just so scary. When someone’s type one, it’s scary,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I was thinking that I was going to lose my daughter,” said Candace Ashburn.

The Abilene Police Department recognized Kingston’s courageous actions by giving him an award.

“He made me proud. I’m so overjoyed, I mean, especially with the situation, it came out to be a great situation,” said Candace Ashburn.

Because of their help during his family’s time of need, Kingston says he will always remember the first responders who helped save his sister’s life.

“I’m thankful for all the cops out there, and the ambulance, and the fire department,” said Kingston Ashburn.

“I’m just very blessed to have her here today, and have my son,” said Candace Ashburn.

Kennedy has made a full recovery, and you can find more information about type one diabetes here.