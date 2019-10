PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee came back to Bay County to commemorate the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

On October 10, 2018, Zee rode out the storm inside a condo in Mexico Beach.

After spending her morning in the devastated city, she paid a visit to our News 13 studios.

Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley took Zee around the city to give her an update to recovery.

See what she had to say about her trip back to Bay County in the video above.