Abandoned mobile home catches fire in Southport
SOUTHPORT, Fla.- Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday evening.
It happened on Escambia avenue in Southport shortly before 5 p.m.
Flames completely covered the front of the home. Officials said the structure was a mobile home and it has been abandoned since the hurricane.
At this time, there's no word on how the fire started and it's still under investigation.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - An outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump's…
-
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man who pleaded guilty to…
-
STERLING, Va. (AP) - Stung by criticism that his deal to avert…