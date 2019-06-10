News

Abandoned mobile home catches fire in Southport

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

SOUTHPORT, Fla.- Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

It happened on Escambia avenue in Southport shortly before 5 p.m. 

Flames completely covered the front of the home. Officials said the structure was a mobile home and it has been abandoned since the hurricane. 

At this time, there's no word on how the fire started and it's still under investigation. 
 

