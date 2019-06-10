Abandoned mobile home catches fire in Southport

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Austin Cantrell

SOUTHPORT, Fla.- Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday evening.

It happened on Escambia avenue in Southport shortly before 5 p.m.

Flames completely covered the front of the home. Officials said the structure was a mobile home and it has been abandoned since the hurricane.

At this time, there's no word on how the fire started and it's still under investigation.

