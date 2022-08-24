Southport, Fla. (WMBB) – Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. a house fire occurred at an abandoned home in Southport.

Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger and his team responded to the call. The house was supposed to be unoccupied and it was confirmed that it has been since March.

“Station 8, Southport, received a call directly to their station for a complaint on “burning” at the end of Hayes road,” Hottinger said. “They arrived on scene dressed in their normal clothes and realized they were on the scene of a working structure fire.”

Firefighters said when they arrived they were surprised to find the house covered in flames. They said their initial call seemed to indicate it was a minor fire. They immediately switched gears and initiated a “fire attack” and “full structure response,” the fire department said.

It took them about 30 minutes to get the structure under control. Fortunately no one was hurt but the house appears to be a total loss.

They’re still investigating to find out how it started.