AARP Summer Meeting Discusses Hurricane Preparedness Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ---- Many Bay County residents are still concerned about hurricane preparedness as the 2019 season is underway. Tuesday local A-A-R-P members discussed several of these disaster preparedness issues.

It was the annual summer picnic meeting of the A-A-R-P Chapter 1315.

Members could take advantage of a wealth of important safety information, and hurricane preparedness bags.

Discussion from local emergency management officials included details on disaster resources and community recovery centers.

Associate Director of A-A-R-P Florida, VIctoria Funes said preparedness is crucial especially for people with special accommodations.

"For seniors they have different challenges,” said Funes.

Because some of them have mobility issues, some of them have pets they cannot leave behind, they dont really have a place to go, they may not have the income to be able to go out of town and get a hotel. so there's a series of challenges that we may not be thinking of. "

Attendees voiced a need for a county wide alarm system and better communication.

A-A-R-P and its employees also hope to have pet friendly shelters set up for next hurricane season