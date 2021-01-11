A Women is fighting for her life after being shot at on Highway 90 in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot at 14 times while she was inside her car on Highway 90 Sunday.

Deputies are still searching for the person responsible for the Sunday, January 11 incident resulting in blocking off 4 miles of Highway 90 for investigation.

The Walton County Sheriffs Office received multiple calls from those who heard the gunfire at the cross street of Fairfield drive in Walton County.

“Suspect or suspects in this case, after firing rounds as they passed the vehicle, they turned back around and fired at least one shot again,” explained Sheriff Adkinson. “So there was a drive-by, then the vehicle turned back around and fired again once it. So very targeted in that regard.”

Sheriff Adkinson said they found a woman shot inside her car, which was covered in bullet holes.

“An examination of the vehicle by the Walton County crime scene team found 14 rounds had been fired into the vehicle,” he said.

The victim was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and is still fighting for her life.

Shell casings, surveillance video, witness statements, along with other forensic work, are still being collected and processed as the sheriff’s office searches for the shooter who remains at large.

“Walton county will use all of its resources to bring this individual to justice,” Adkinson said.

The sheriff’s office said if you know of any information about who shot the 14 shots Sunday, be sure to call the Walton County Sheriff’s office at you think you might know any information about the 14 shots fired Sunday night, be sure to call the Walton County sheriffs office at (850) 892-8111 immediately.

If you have information but do not want to stay anonymous you can call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

They said no amount of information is too small at this time.