A virtual game-like simulation is teaching students at Haney Technical Center

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Students in the automotive collision technology program at Haney Technical will now be using new state-of-the-art technology to teach paint coating skills.

This new interactive learning simulation called “Simspray” is changing the classroom experience for students at Haney.

“This is the automotive repair program, it’s 1,400 hours and about 15 months to get through,” said instructor Jefferey McGee.

Simspray coats vehicles five times faster and reduces costs. This simulator saves time, money, and resources.

“This just gives students more time to learn and prepare themselves for the real thing,” said McGee. “Like this just gives you unlimited practice and if you make a mistake you can just reset it. It’s not hours of repairing the mistake.”

McGee receives daily calls from automotive companies asking to hire students right out of his automotive collision classes.

“It is one of the largest industries in the world and there is a critical shortage not only just in the United States but also right here locally in Panama City.”

Students who are interested in this game-like, modernized learning environment as well as Haney Technical’s other 21 programs, can visit their website.