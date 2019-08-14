A twist in the story of the Golf Garden: Owners agree to sell all 35 acres for $12 Million

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- One of the last large chunks of land in Miramar Beach is up for sale and Walton County Commissioners had to decide whether or not to buy.

The big concern is the fact that the price for the Golf Garden is $1.7 Million over the appraisal price but, many surrounding residents feel like it’s worth the extra money to turn the land into a park.

“I think we deserve $1.7 million or however extra it is. We deserve it. We have nothing and our beaches which we do have are becoming more crowded and less accessible, said Tracy Hook, resident.

“We need a park. Whether it’s a community park or it’s a tourist park. But, we need a park. We need some green space,” stated Laurie Echols, resident.

While most people in the crowd were there supporting the idea of turning the Golf Garden into a public amenity, others disagreed.

“Has an environmental study been done of all the chemicals that have been poured into that golf course? No telling what chemicals are there,” asked Jim Bagby, concerned citizen.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell asked the owner if he would come down on the price. Mark Kaltz said, they would come down $100,000. Then, a citizen suggested buying the whole chunk, not just the back 25.

With an interesting twist in the discussion, the Commissioner decided they might want to buy the entire 35 acres of land but, that means the cost would double to a whopping $12 million.

“Look I have an L.O.I. that I could sign tomorrow for $12 million. You know, what would you do? With that said, if $250,000 helped I can go to $11,750,000 but, that’s as low as I can go,” negotiated Mark Kaltz, Owner.

Commissioner Tony Anderson responded saying, “I’m going to hate my self in the morning but, I vote (yes.)”

The crowd erupted with cheers.

In order for this park to be purchased using tourist development taxes, the park will be marketed and geared toward visitors. It will not be a neighborhood park but, residents will be welcomed to use it.

A public hearing will be set in the future for the commissioners’ approval to move TDT funds from one account to another to purchase the land.