A suspect who was in disguise during Callaway shooting now in custody

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with a two-and-half-month-old shooting in Callaway.

The suspect dressed as a woman tried to rob a clerk at the beeline store on Cherry Street. Investigators said they received a lot of help from eyewitnesses.

They also said the suspect’s attempts to disguise himself were unlike anything they have seen before.

“Masks aren’t out of the norm but a disguise to this extent I haven’t seen very often in my career,” Lieutenant Chris Coram said.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies had to track down Kedrick Jamal McNeil before arresting him on Monday for a gas station shooting back on September 9.

“A person who was identified as a male by the parties who had been at the store prior,” Coram said. “They had seen the male around the store prior basically wearing what they described to be a dress, a hoodie and a little face gaiter.”

Store surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store, confronting the clerk, shooting her in the leg then running away.

“We followed up on lots of tips and followed up with lots of individuals,” Coram said. “We got another tip that gave us the identity of the individual.”

The tipsters told Investigator Coram that McNeil made comments the following day about the shooting.

McNeil is being charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. But he is not a stranger to law enforcement.

“He had previously spent a few years in prison and was released from the department of corrections February 27 and then registered, arriving back in Bay County March first.”

Beeline employee Shykell Sheffield’s coworker was shot, and she was relieved to hear about the arrest.

“She’s just very happy that he’s caught and can’t hurt anybody else,” Sheffield said. “She’s a great cashier, she’s been here a long time and we are just glad they caught him.”

Investigators also suspect McNeil in two associated cases.

He is being held without bond on grand theft, resisting an officer, and driving without a license.

As for Beeline employees, they are not worried about this type of violent crime happening again. Now they have more specific plans in place.