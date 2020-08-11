A special election will take place for District 4 Bay County Commissioner

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With the resignation of Bay County District 4 Commissioner Keith Baker in June, a special election has now been ordered by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The special election will be held during the November 3 general election. There will be an additional election if there is a runoff. It will roll to the general elections which will be on January 19th.

Mark Andersen, the Bay County Supervisor of Elections, said the details will be sent out soon once qualifying begins, that date will be August 27 and 28.

“Well, the reason why a vacancy wasn’t appointed, because of the length of the term,” said Andersen. “You have to have a certain length completed, by that time if it has not occurred, then an election is required and you can’t just appoint. It was very very close to that timeline but it has fallen under special election the governor has ordered it.”

Just like any other elected position, if you are interested in running for the open seat, you must fill out the pre-qualifying paperwork at the Supervisor of Elections office, but keep in mind the shorter timeline.

“Qualifying will be very soon, details will be going out to everyone once qualifying begins,” Andersen said. “But if you are going to be doing petitions, or other issues you need to start now. There is a special petition process, but it is a special election, and the governor had ordered that.”

If all qualifying candidates come from one party, and there are no write-ins, then the election would be settled during the November 3 balloting.