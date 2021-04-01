A South Walton principal says students have adapted well to this new normal

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — School learning has looked a lot different during the pandemic with limited in-person learning and virtual options for students and some changes will remain.

After much uncertainty when it comes to this health crisis, teachers seem to be more prepared than ever in Walton County.

After speaking with the principal and a 3rd-grade teacher at Dune Lakes Elementary, socially distancing and masks are a new normal for many students.

“We really thought this was going to be something, COVID, would be something that was going to last a week or maybe two weeks, maybe a month, we didn’t think that we would be as far into it as we are now. We didn’t think this would be a year later, and we would still be dealing with repercussions.”

Chavers said she did not expect her school to have to change so many guidelines and daily operations as quickly as they did. They went on Spring Break and straight into virtual classes once they returned.

“Even like, how many students are in the hallway, and the directions, and how many students what directions they walk in is still something that we are dealing with,” said Chavers.

Students knew what was, and in many ways, is still expected of them to keep others safe.

“Teachers have become very tech-savvy as students have had to quarantine and go back home, we are still able to let them stream back into their classrooms until they are out of that quarantine period so they are never losing out of that learning,” said Chavers.

Just like 3rd-grade teacher Erika Grathwohl, she said her students see this as a new normal.

“They’ve molded so well into this,” said Grathwohl. “If you present it one way, they just go with it and make it fun and I don’t even think they are noticing the difference. We do online, virtual field trips and different activities where they still think that they are getting the opportunity they would have had any other year in school.”

“We’re seeing less students sick,” said Chavers. “We’re seeing that people are being more cautious and not having to be out as long either.”

Chavers also tells News 13 she had about 9 of her students out of Dune Lakes Elementary test positive for COVID. Although she is very happy with how low of a number that is, safety will continue to be a top priority.

In a year, both school officials hope to see their classrooms return to normal but having more options for students to tune in virtually if they are homesick.