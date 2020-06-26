A sneak peek inside the new Panama City ER

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City ER is busily preparing and training their staff ahead of their grand opening next week.

Gulf Coast Regional is excited to start treating patients in their $11.5 million facility filled with state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The 12,000 square foot facility is a fully functioning emergency room and will have a full staff including nurses, respiratory therapists, and emergency room physicians on a 24/7 basis.

Ben Griffin, the CEO of Gulf Coast Regional, said they’re excited to bring emergency room care closer to the community making it more convenient to give them access to high-quality healthcare.

The main facility has been seeing an increase in the number of emergency room cases coming in over the last few years and they felt like right now was a good time to expand.

“We felt like it was the right time to branch out and develop a free-standing emergency room in a location that would be more convenient to the patients of the community,” Griffin said.

Bay County EMS also said they’ve been experiencing a higher call volume as well. Captain Eddie Kemp says they’ve been responding to 90-100 calls a day and the opening of the stand-alone ER is ideal ahead of the busy summer season.

Kemp is in agreeance that the facility’s location is convenient.

“It’s going to be really convenient for the north end of the county and any type of life-threatening emergencies,” Kemp said. “We can get them to an ER facility quicker stopping south on 231.”

The Panama City ER will open their doors next Monday morning for all patients of all ages.