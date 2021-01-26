A public hearing is set to discuss Walton Beach Ordinance revisions

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — County Commissioners discussed the Beach Activities Ordinance revisions and proposals at great length during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

Code Compliance Director Tony Cornman brought the revised documents to the board. And although some improvements and wording have been altered, like beach vending, there will be a public hearing to further discuss the issues.

“Address bonfire permitting the fees and the distribution of those fees and the fees collected,” said Cornman. “Development recommendations for fine increases. Development recommendations for increase in fees for vendor permits. Develop a suspension ramification process for the board to consider to implement. Modify the vendor permit to address vending open to the public in residentially zoned locations”.

Although nothing was finalized, many more topics were discussed heavily. One of those being bonfire fees and permits. Cornman said they want to collect $50 for each permit, which would mean an increase in fees since the South Walton Fire District distributes those.

“We are certainly open to increasing the fees if that is the board of county commissioners’ desire,” said South Walton Fire Chief Ryan Crawford. “As Tony mentioned there is for the past, that there is a BCC resolution that speaks to a $50 fee however we as a fire district that is currently administering that program and overseeing that program have no authority to collect that fee without some interlocal agreement.”

The next public hearing is set for February 16 at the South Walton Annex Board Office.