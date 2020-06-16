A Panama City man is behind bars after crashing a car into a local ice cream shop

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — A Panama City man is behind bars tonight after crashing a stolen vehicle into a Bay County ice cream store. Authorities say he took them on a high speed chase just after midnight.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say a Nissan Sentra crashed into the side of Brusters Ice Cream shop on Thomas Drive. They say the driver lost control of the vehicle and landed inside the building.

Tam Taylor, the owner of Brusters Ice Cream was woken up in the middle of the night to an unexpected call.

“A car had actually ran through the drive through,” said Taylor. “I know it is a drive through but that took it a little too far.”

The incident started around midnight Monday on Front Beach Road when Bay County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it. But the driver 28-year-old Devante Sanders took off.

Suspect 28-year-old Devante Sanders is now in custody following the accident.

Deputies say Sanders had been involved in a home invasion and carjacking in Georgia on June 6th. The Nissan Sentra had two men inside.

When the high speed chase began at Laurie Ave to North Lagoon Drive. Authorities say Sanders stopped long enough to let his passenger jump out. Then he headed toward Thomas Drive where he lost control of the vehicle.

Witnesses say they saw the car flip over and land on the south side of Brusters Ice Cream.

“The car was flying and then it started flipping,” said Kiearin Anderson, one of the witnesses. “And that’s all I saw was the car flipping.”

Deputies had to rescue Sanders from the burning car after he refused their command to get out of the vehicle.

“I just walked outside and I saw all the police lights and the firetrucks all on the side of the road all lined up,” said Shaquille Foster, another witness.

Taylor says she feels lucky the fire department was there to put out the flames before the building burned down and she’s glad no one was inside.

“We can replace everything, we can rebuild everything,” said Taylor. “We’ve been through pandemics now we’ve been through a hurricane and everybody just pray for us that we get through this.”

Taylor and her mother have owned the business for 14 years.

They don’t know how long it will take to make repairs, but they are already reopened for business.