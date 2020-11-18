A Defuniak Springs non-profit hit a milestone during the pandemic

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS FLA. (WMBB)– A local non-profit has hit a milestone with its food distribution during the pandemic, something no other Walton County program has done.

The Matrix Community Outreach Center in Walton County has distributed over 1.2 million lb of food to those in need.

The Walton County board activated the Matrix Community Outreach Food Assistance Program once COVID-19 threatened jobs and left many residents unemployed.

“Walmart’s shelves were bare. Families that were on lockdown, seniors, truthfully feared for their lives and were unable to get out to access some of the simplest things such as food,” said Matrix Community Outreach Executive Director Candy Nowling.

Nearly eight months later, Nowling said they have distributed over one million lb of food throughout Walton at pop up food pantries.

“Seven pop-up food pantries within Walton county currently,” said Nowling. “And those are everything from local churches to existing food pantries that we have been able to supplement. We even have a local mom and pop grocery stores and gas stations that are helping us to distribute the food in a drive-through format.

Nowling said they adhere to all CDC guidelines utilizing masks and other PPE equipment.

“We have had honestly, countless letters that have come into us that said if it wasn’t for this food, they don’t know what they would have done,” said Nowling.

Joe Hernandez is one of the many; Matrix has been able to assist. He lost his job due to the pandemic and began working under a grant with the non-profit. He said it is great giving back to the community.

“You can go to a dollar general quite easily but sometimes getting the basic staples to make the food go around the table a lot easier to stay healthy is a lot harder at this time,” said Hernandez.

“Seniors truthfully feared for their lives and were unable to get out to access some of the simplest things such as food,” said Hernandez. “So what we did as a board was shift our services to focus on emergency food assistance. We didn’t know at that time we would be looking at eight months out.”

If you cannot travel to the Matrix location or do not feel safe doing so, Nowling said they do home deliveries as well.

“Continue to do that for as long as we can and for as long as that need is there,” said Nowling.

There will be another food distribution on Friday, and you can learn more about how they distribute food on their website.