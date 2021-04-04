A new lift-off program has started at Westonwood Ranch

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB)– Westonwood Ranch has kick-started its new lift-off program for the month of April.

Westonwood ranch is a non-profit organization that supports those with Autism and developmental differences.

Beginning in April, they will be starting their new lift-off program which focuses on-job-training.

Executive Director Kelly Cash said jobs help their participants build routine and expectations for their day-to-day lives.

“This is focused on obtaining gainful paid employment either out on our ranch or in the community,” said Cash. “And so that part-time program three days a week will provide job training skills with our transition to work coordinator as well as our internships, experiential learning, and then job placement.”

Cash said they also have summer camps coming up at the end of June and a horse camp in July.

Summer camps are open to those ages eight and up. To learn more about their programs visit their website.