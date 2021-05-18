A new life-saving device is helping both patients and EMS providers in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Across the panhandle and nationally, this week is known as EMS week and providers south of the bay operates both on and off the beaches, but a new device will help take life-saving measures to the next level.

“For every reaction, you feel when you are driving your car normally, it’s two times that in the back of an ambulance,” said South Walton Fire District EMS Chief Tim Orenic.

Orenic and his staff can be found in the back of an ambulance rescue vehicle. Their goal is to be a mobile ER and operate quickly while transporting patients to the hospital, especially when someone is in cardiac arrest.

“The better CPR you can provide, there is almost a 40 to 50% chance of a survival rate,” said Orenic.

When you are moving through traffic, performing life-saving measures is that much more difficult.

“We take a huge risk of not being seat belted in doing CPR, now our medics can sit down and be seat belted in,” he said.

All with help from the LUCAS Three Chest Compression System.

“We are lucky to purchase six of the Lucas devices, which are the devices that perform automated CPR,” he said.

When sharp turns and fast stops happen the LUCAS device keeps going, and EMS providers can stay buckled in. These $13,000 devices can be used to save lives in the crucial minutes of racing to the hospital.