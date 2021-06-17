A new hospice service will now be offered since Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — Since Hurricane Michael local families have had limited options for hospice services but that changed Thursday.

Vitas Healthcare opened its new facility today in Panama City. The Vitas Suites at Community Health and Rehabilitation Center will provide in-patient end-of-life care.

Vitas’ Panama City General Manager Jennifer Bosak said their partnership with Community Health and Rehab made this facility possible.

“It is very important that we are able to provide this for the community,” said Bosak. “We did, like I said, see a gap in care, and a need where patients can have symptom management outside of the hospital setting. So once their goal of care is for comfort and quality of life, this will be a great option.”

Bosak said Vitas is unique in the way it honors veterans, provides music therapy, and Paw Pals.

“We offer many services here, which I think differentiates us as a hospice provider,” she said. “We offer support to our veteran community through bedside pinnings that salute honoring their service. We provide memory bears, which patients can give an article of clothing in memory of their loved one, and our volunteers will craft them a memory bear.”

She said the suites help prevent re-hospitalizations of terminal patients. The new facility offers eight private rooms, a family area, and a quiet space. Patients and families eligible for hospice care can contact Vitas for a nurse assessment.