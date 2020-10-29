A new connector road is expected in North Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you live on the county’s central east side, pretty soon there will be a more direct way to travel south towards Highway 331.

Walton County Commissioners hosted the groundbreaking Wednesday for County Road 280A, a connector road to Coy Burgess Road leading to 331.

This connector road is a $6.6 million project funded by state appropriations and the Florida Department of Transportation.

County Commissioner for District 1, Bill Chapman said this road is on about 14 hundred acres and will allow for more developments around the road.

“This is the first county road that anybody can remember the county actually building from the raw dirt to a finished project,” said Chapman. “Normally, we do resurface and maybe tying all the roads together, but as far as the length of this road and the magnitude of this road, this is the first time it has been done in a long time.”

Chapman said part of the land area along this connector road would be used as an extension to the veteran’s village for additional housing.