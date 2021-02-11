A muddy mess in DeFuniak Springs becomes a multi-million dollar improvement project

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. — The City of DeFuniak Springs is upgrading their sewer lines to keep up with new developments.

What started as a muddy mess over here on Hillcrest Way in Historic DeFuniak Springs is going to turn into a multi-million dollar wastewater improvement pipeline.

“Our current lift stations and pipes and lift stations along 331 is not sufficient enough to handle all of that development,” said Mell Smigielski the City Manager.

As North Walton County continues to grow, its sewer lines need to keep up as well. Three miles of blue plastic-based pipe will be connected all along Walnut Street.

“Take a lot of the wastewater that would be going up 331 over here, kind of out of the way,” said Smigielski. “That means we do not have to redevelop those wastewater lines up there.”

Smigielski said the city received $3.3 million from the Florida Department of Environmental protection.

“As with all construction projects, it’s a real pain in the butt to get through it, but when it is done everyone is happy,” said Smigielski. “But in the meantime, the local residents will be inconvenienced, they may have some outages on current water lines that may get hit, but we will replace things as they were.”

Hillcrest resident Debbie Richards does not seem to mind.

“The project is necessary to get to the veteran’s project that is going on, inside of town. We understand that and we are in full support of that,” said Richards.

The veteran’s project is just one example of developments along Highway 331 for why these upgrades are needed. The city hopes to be finished in October.

DeFuniak Springs residents living at 495,477, 419, and 393 Walnut Street may have their driveways blocked.