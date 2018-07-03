A Man and A Woman Arrested after Engaging in Oral Sex in Public Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Mexico Beach, Fla. - According to the Mexico Beach Police Department, 32 year old Reed Davis and 34 year old Deborah Mears were observed engaging in oral sex while on the floor of a public bathroom near Toucan's Restaurant.

The action was clearly visible to members of the public driving by on Highway 98 or people walking by nearby. Davis and Mears are both charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.