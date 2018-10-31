A Hurricane Michael Halloween Mystery
MARIANNA, Fla. - An anonymous Destin local donated 2,000 Halloween costumes to a Marianna elementary school.
Several Destin locals also donated candy, treat bags and lunch.
News 13's Peyton LoCicero tells us more about this Hurricane Michael "treat" and why these amazing locals wanted to help the Golson students.
