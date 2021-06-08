A Historical cemetery in Walton County gets county support after a tornado

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — One of the oldest cemeteries in Walton County needs repairs after a tornado tore through the area of Gum Creek last month.

This 107-year-old burial ground is the resting place for many veterans as early as the 19th century.

Every year at Gum Creek Cemetery there is a Memorial Day ceremony, which residents and veterans attend. But this year the landscape looked different. Headstones and the main building are torn apart and falling over.

“A contractor did look at the building and it will be between $25,000 to $30,000 if we want to repair the whole roof on it,” said Wilkerson. “The monument company, we do have a number of them that have to be set back up.”

Cemetery Trust Chairman Daniel Wilkerson and a few others asked the Walton County Commissioners Tuesday for funding to help make necessary repairs.

District Five Commissioner Tony Anderson was able to move $30,000 over from his district recreation fees to help Gum Creek pay for the repairs. They are hoping to bring the historic cemetery back to what it once look liked, very soon.