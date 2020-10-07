A half-cent sales tax will be on the November 3rd ballot for Holmes County residents

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A half-cent sales tax referendum will be on the ballot that would benefit Doctors Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Huy Nguyen, a physician at Doctors Memorial Health said the hospital’s priority is to care for their community. He said the proposed sales tax will be a way for residents to help everyone receive quality healthcare.

“I think to me, the greatness of America, is we look out for each other,” Nguyen said. “This surtax is, in essence, about helping an institution be open, sustainable and ready for care for everyone, again, regardless of their station in life.”

Holmes County resident, Michael Goodson, was admitted to Doctors Memorial due to complications from COVID-19. Goodson is in favor of the tax.

“Depending upon the situation, or the condition that you’re in, an hour/hour and a half may really be too long and I really feel like that in my position, I would have been so far into the COVID, I don’t know if recovery would have been possible,” Goodson said.

The hospital also has an economic impact on the county according to the Holmes County Development Commission Executive Director, Joe Rone. Rone said potential businesses looking to come to Holmes County are looking for quality healthcare.

“One of the questions they always ask is how is the healthcare for the community, and when they come and see this place, they really like what they see it’s a really nice, first quality hospital and we sure want to keep it that way.”

Some residents are in support of the sales tax and plan on voting in favor of it on November 3rd.

“I honestly think that’s great,” said Holmes County resident, Joshua Pettit. “There’s not too many places around here that do that for people. Especially for a county like this, it’s a poor county and it’s a little hard on people so I honestly think it’s a great idea and they’re doing excellent.”

News 13 tired to speak to residents who are not in favor of the tax but those who were not did not wish to do an interview.