A grand-scale live music festival is coming to Miramar Beach

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Live music festivals at a grand scale are having a comeback.

During the week of April 26, there will be 13 live bands performing in a safe environment at Seascape in Miramar Beach.

“We’ve been so excited about planning this event since last June,” said Moon Crush Founder and CEO Andy Levine.

Levine said it is unbelievable to think live music is making a comeback this month. With a ton of planning, Levine said safety has been their top priority during the pandemic.

“At check-in, you will have to show proof of a negative covid test within 72 hours prior to arrival,” said Levine.

You will also be required to wear a mask until you are seated in your ‘Cove,’ which is your designated seating area.

“You’re going to have six feet of aisle space on all 4 sides of you,” said Seascape brand ambassador and Director of sales Michael Whalen.

The Moon Crush app which you will download at the festival will also limit audience members from moving around.

“We wanted it to be contactless, so we worked with an app company where people could order whatever they wanted to eat and drink and have it delivered right to their ‘Cove,” said Levine.

Within your ‘Cove,’ you will be sitting with others with who you purchased tickets. Both Whalen and Levine hope this event will encourage other venues to use safety precautions and follow in their footsteps, to bring music back once again.

“If you want to stand up and be outside and remember what it feels like to see live music and feel the kick drum hit you in your chest, come see us,” said Levine.

For more information about tickets and the event itself, you can visit the Moon Crush website.