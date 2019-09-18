A glance at what’s to come for Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Front Beach road, which is essentially Panama City Beach’s “Main Street”, is undergoing big changes. And its transformation is almost complete.

The new design will span from Thomas Drive to Richard Jackson Boulevard and will include new pavement, sidewalks, and trolley and bicycle lanes.

The bicycle and trolley lanes will be painted red as a safety precaution, so drivers can easily differentiate them from vehicular lanes.

“This roadway now has a brand new electrical system that is underground, a brand new telecommunication and data system that is underground, so it’s storm-hardened for future storms,” City Manager Mario Gisbet said. “It puts street lights where there were no street lights, so it’s safer for the pedestrians to walk up and down the sidewalks. And it provides a brand new 8-foot-wide sidewalk where there was no sidewalk in the past.”

Crews are working on their last step to completion, making final pavements now. The red asphalt will go down this fall.

This particular Front Beach road project is part of the city’s 30-year-long redevelopment plan to revamp the street, which was put into action in 2001.

The next segment of the long-term plan will include State Road 79 and Front Beach, East to Lullwater. It’s expected to go out to bid in the first quarter of next year.