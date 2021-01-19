A Freeport neighborhood is called to action

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — It began as an entry fee for a pageant but has brought a small neighborhood in Freeport together to help the Bay County community of Cedar Grove.

What started with a pair of shoes in a Walton County neighborhood is helping give back to one in Bay County.

“I was on Facebook one day, and I saw an ad for a little community called cedar grove,” said Freeport resident Trish Boston.

Boston saw the Miss Camella Scholarship Pageant ad, where they were asking for just one pair of shoes as an entry fee.

Boston contacted the organizer and said, she wanted to help.

“And she said, “We will accept anything that you have’,” said Boston.

So she took to her neighborhood Facebook page asking for any donations to be dropped off at her house in Windswept Estates.

“And we’ve gotten shoes, clothes, toiletries, toys, books,” said Boston.

And so much more, collected in just one week. Boston said the community support she’s received means so much, knowing she can assist many families in need.

“It’s just like one pair of shoes a child donated, and it says ‘change the world.’ And after the year we’ve had, doing something this small will change the world for someone,” she said.

Boston said the giving should not end here. She challenges others to do the same.

“Clean your closets. Purge till it feels good,” she said.

The Cedar Grove pageant on February 6. For more information or to see how you can donate, you can visit this Facebook page.