A fire in Mossy Head claims a family’s two campers

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A family is looking for new accommodations after a fire destroyed the two campers they were using.

Walton County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze in Mossy Head around 10 a.m. Monday.

“The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature,” said Walton Fire Rescues Public Information Officer Lindsey Darby. “It actually originated because the residents had a burn barrel right outside of their campers, and they had a fire in it to try and keep warm since it is so cold. And because it is so windy today, the fire kind of got away from them and unfortunately damaged both of their homes.”

Because it is a little bit windier, the family’s mobile homes result from the fire spreading. And the fire department warned it is always a good idea to make sure that you never leave those fires unattended.

“Obviously, with high wind conditions, they are very dangerous and can spread quickly and which seems to be the case in this situation,” said Lieutenant Andrew Pieatt for Walton Fire Rescue.

Pieatt said they were able to contain the fire in less than ten minutes. Residents were able to evacuate, and nobody was injured as a result. In traumatic situations such as this, Darby said they contact the American Red Cross.

“They will send a representative out to talk to the family and provide any assistance they can,” said Darby. “A lot of times, they will put them in hotels until they can find another place to stay, provide them with food.”

With resources like that, Darby said the department hopes to get families back on their feet faster.