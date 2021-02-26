A family-owned business is creating more jobs for Walton residents

FREEPORT Fla. (WMBB) — A local family-owned business is breaking ground on its second marine and service center, but this time in Freeport.

Located off Highway 331, the 14-acre property will create more than 10 full-time jobs for residents in the area.

The Ships Chandler business originated in Destin back in 1980.

The new Freeport property will supply surrounding areas with fishing and pontoon boats, outboard motors and everything in between to set boaters up for success.

General Manager Peter Wright Jr. said this build has been a ten-year goal and a dream for his family.

“The biggest thing for us more than location is to have a location that is in closer proximity to a lot of the customers that are, you know, wanting to come to us but are having a tough time coming to us. Mainly, of course, Freeport, DeFuniak, and South Walton but also our customers to the east of us,” said Wright.

This bigger location will allow for larger projects and more immediate business growth.

“I think freeport has a great workforce,” said Wright. “And a lot of history that we want to be apart of, and just really good hard-working people, which we are anyway so it’s just a perfect fit. We fit right in.”

Wright said some of the refurbishing jobs they do currently are difficult to complete at their Destin location so the wright family is ready to accommodate more staff and residents.