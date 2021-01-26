A decade long issue in Walton is getting attention at their BCC meeting

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton Board of Commission discussed a long-standing issue at their meeting Tuesday regarding drainage issues across the county.

The board mentioned how they have experienced stormwater drainage issues since 2014 and want to move forward with finding solutions.

Kimley-Horn engineers spoke about their studies, they said by adding pedestrian walkways will help drainage improvements.

They said these solutions will run hand in hand to alleviate flooding as well as be used for a filtration system. One of those engineers, Kelsey Lewis, said there were four major areas the county wants to focus on.

“Those were in the areas of Pritchard way, mariner way, the easement that runs north-south on Crestwood drive, and also along bay shore drive,” said Lewis. “We are going to look at implementing a nutrient separating baffle box system to remove nutrients before it makes it to the bay.”

The county has yet to make an official decision but is looking forward to all available options moving forward.