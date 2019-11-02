A closer look at the Belgian Malinois and why the breed isn’t for everyone

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — ‘Conan,’ the military dog that was injured while helping to track down the leader of ISIS, is being called a national hero after this week.

As the Belgian Malinois breed gets the spotlight and more people think they want to get one themselves, handlers like Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Nick Hall say ‘not so fast.’

“Do your research on the breed before you buy a dog,” said Sgt. Hall.

Hall has his own malinois, ‘Lycon,’ who is a part of the K-9 team at BCSO. He says while the breed is a great dog, it comes with an even greater responsibility.

“With a high drive comes an extreme amount of training that needs to be done with the dog,” he said.

He said they’re highly intelligent, driven and skilled working dogs, and they need to be trained and exercised that way or they’ll take that energy out in other ways.

“Otherwise, you’ll have a dog running rampant in your home, tearing things up,” said Hall.

While the decision to get a dog should always be taken seriously, he says when it comes to malinoises, doing proper research is crucial.

“You need to know what you’re getting into,” said Hall. “You need to know how big the dog is going to get, you need to know how much of a drive that dog’s going to have and then as an owner, you need to know what you’re going to have to do to manage that dog.”

Doing that research could create a better environment for the dog and owner, and prevent the dog from being dropped off at a shelter later.

Taking proper steps to get the right dog for your family can make all the difference.