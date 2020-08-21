A close vote leads to a recount in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With the difference of 54 votes for the District one commission seat, the Walton County Supervisor of Elections has decided to hold a vote recount.

“I was disappointed in the turnout,” said Bobby Beasley the Walton County Supervisor of Elections. “We had about 25.86%.”

Although there was a lower voter turnout, Beasley said there were a couple of close elections. Beasley said there is a vote recount for the District one commission seat Saturday at 8 a.m.

“We have had a lot of recounts, we usually leave those for Mark Andersen in the bay county,” Beasley said.

But they said the procedure for a machine vote recount is no joking matter.

“As long as the numbers come up with less than a half percent different, then that suffices because the numbers haven’t changed, so we verify that it is accurate,” said David Green the Walton County Judge and the chairman of the canvassing board.

But if the numbers result in a difference of even a quarter of one percent. Then they would have to do a manual recount on the votes.

“Lay eyes on each ballot, and make a decision in case there was anything that the machine might have not caught the first time through,” said Green.

Judge Green said in the past, there has not been a case where the machines were inaccurate.

“I would expect that the results would be almost identical if not completely identical,” Green said.

The last time a recount was held in Walton County was actually during the last elections in 2018.