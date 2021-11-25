A Christmas family tradition continues in Lynn Haven and it’s brighter than ever

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re looking for something to do after eating your fill of turkey, go to Lynn Haven and see the Price Family’s Christmas Light Show.

David Price has been installing lights and decorations for about five years. He said it has been getting bigger and better each year.

“There is about 100 thousand lights this year,” he said.

Price has hand-crafted each display for his yard. He started installing the display last month.

“I built everything you see, even the TV screens,” said Price. “Those aren’t your regular best buy TVs. I zip-tied every light, plugged in every bulb, every, well it’s just a lot of work.”

Price uses software to communicate with each one of these light bulbs. It helps him time the show to music. This year, the theme is Disney.

“If you point to a lightbulb I can go into the software and turn that one light bulb on and make it do anything I want it to do,” said Price.

It helps him easily identify lights that need to be replaced. Each year the show grows, adding more displays.

“It’s an obsession, I love to see the people coming out here to view the lights,” he said. “I love to see the kids and the families having a good time.”

In the past, Price said his electricity bill has not been extremely high, but this year might be a different story. Although, he says it is all for a good cause.

“Please bring your donations for Project 25, an unwrapped toy, cash donations, as well as non-perishable food items for Angel’s Pantry.”

This is the second year the Bay County Sheriffs Office is partnering with the Price family in collecting materials for those who need it most.

The light show will be on display from now until the beginning of January. That address is 1306 Vermont Avenue in Lynn Haven. David said you can park on Vermont to watch the show. If you want to sit in the car, tune your radio station to 104.9. But he suggests you walk up to the house to get the full experience.