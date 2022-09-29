BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers.

They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour.

Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries Al Bryant said, “We’re just helping get stuff down there for them, they’re doing their own donation drive. Because David is generous with his time and truck, trailer, fuel, and everything else. He’s stepped up and offered to haul their stuff too. So we are just going to help facilitate their donations and get it down there for them.”

David Zeismer is a truck driver for Barkman Apiaries honey farm, he’s taking a hot dog stand he owns to serve hot dogs to Hurricane Ian victims. Bryant said the hotdog drive was Zeismer’s idea.

“It was on his heart heavy after this hurricane down there, so we discussed it many times over the last couple of days of just what we could do,” Bryant said.

Zeismer plans to stay in South Florida for 7-10 days, or longer if needed. He plans to make several trips back to the Panhandle for more hotdogs and supplies.

“David, he can feed probably 500 an hour. He’s capable of feeding that many people and so we probably have 2,000,” Bryant said.

Bryant said they have 2,000 hot dogs and plan to get more before they leave.

They’re collecting hot dogs, buns, condiments, chips, and utensil donations at the Liberty and Calhoun County health departments. They’re asking people to donate the hot do items up until 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.