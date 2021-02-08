A Break down on Walton’s proposed mobility plan

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — There is a new proposal in the works for Walton’s 40-year long mobility plan to move vehicles better but also pedestrians.

One of the main areas of concern for the Walton County Planning Department is right in Seaside.

“The mobility plan is a long-term plan for transportation improvements that includes multi mobile improvements, walking, biking, transit, and road improvements looking to the year 2040,” said Kristen Shell, the county planning manager.

The plan is countywide. However, the main change is adding a small lane along 30A and trails on both sides for electric vehicles.

“Kind of undesirable thinking about additional car lanes to 30A, particularly that corridor, because of the aesthetics and the uniqueness and specialness of the area,” said Shell.

Seaside’s Commercial Operations Director Kerri Parker sent this statement, “We are in support of the mobility plan focus, which is moving people by creating a multi-modal plan. Seaside has created 30 new golf cart parking places and increased number of bike racks… to encourage travel to Seaside by methods other than cars.”

Another addition on the table is a mobility fee, which will take the current proportionate fair share system.

“Coming in for new development, the mobility fee would be assessed; you would not be required to do a traffic study like you are under the old system,” said Shell. “You wouldn’t be paying the old prop fair share; you would just be paying the new fee. Existing businesses and residents don’t pay it.”

Walton Planning Commission will assess the plan in March, and if it passes then, it will go to the Board of County Commission, where they will have the final say.

If it does pass it will be reassessed every year to make sure that it is following all guidelines.