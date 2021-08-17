A Bonifay animal rescue suffered damage due to Tropical Storm Fred

BONIFAY Fla. (WMBB) — A local animal rescue came to work Tuesday morning in a panic, after seeing all the damages across their property.

Volunteers and staff had to use chainsaws to clear trees littered across their property at Lucky Puppy Rescue. They said they really do feel lucky because no puppies or dogs were harmed after the storm.

“Oh my God,” said Niki Beagell a staff member. “That was all I could think of, as the tears were coming. And Becky put her arm around me and said we got this.”

Early Tuesday morning when Lucky Puppy staff and Beagell arrived, they were greeted with destroyed shelters, broken-down trees, and flooding. Damages they saw will cost money to repair, which they are worried they cannot cover.

“Several thousands of dollars,” said Beagell. “We had several volunteers show up today, young men with chainsaws that were out there helping us.”

Lucky Puppy’s animal intake is still closed due to a shortage of funding, so now with these damages, they are spread extra thin.

“We really, really need the public’s help, to help us get our funds back up, so that we have a cushion, so we have an emergency fund there for when things like this happen, so we don’t have to scramble, worry and panic,” she said.

Although there is extensive damage, Beagell said the animals are their top priority. They will continue to make sure they are well taken care of, before spending money on repairs.

“Come help us, we need it,” said Beagell.

Help is needed, even if you want to volunteer and help clean up. All information can be found on the Lucky Puppy Rescue website or to donate directly go to THIS LINK.