A big day for dads

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Schools across Bay District are looking forward to participating in the national movement, ‘Dads Bring Your Kids to School Day.’

Next Tuesday morning, September 24th, fathers and father figures are invited to take their child to school and enjoy breakfast with their students that day.

Many schools will have breakfast provided for families to enjoy. First responders and volunteers are also invited to step in and share time with students who don’t have a father figure in their lives.

This day is taking place at schools all across the district and in all grade levels. SGA President for Mosley High School, Jacob Pickle, encourages high school parents to participate.

“A lot of times as we grow up, we are still obviously close with our parents. But there’s just like a gap that’s different because we’re more independent than the elementary students are with their parents. So there’s not as much as that involvement. But I think having that parent involvement here thru this day and thru the whole process in general, encourages parents to get involved. And it builds community here,’ said Pickle.

Public Information Officer for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik said all father figures and volunteers are invited.

“This event is open to dads, older brother, uncles, neighbors, father figures, grandfathers, stepdads, foster dads, anyone can bring a child to school for that day. So whoever a father figure is for that child, we’re going to be open to anybody in our schools,” said Michalik.



Jackson County Schools will be participating on the following day, Wednesday, September 25th.